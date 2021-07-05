AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,877,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $148.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.04. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.