AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $111.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.17. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

