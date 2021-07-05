Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP opened at $55.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. Research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761 over the last 90 days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.