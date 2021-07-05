Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,077 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Oil States International worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OIS. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 183.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil States International by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oil States International by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oil States International by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE:OIS opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.97.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

