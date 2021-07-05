Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $57.13 on Monday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.