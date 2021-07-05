Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,862 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $31,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 905,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT opened at $27.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

