Northern Trust Corp Has $28.39 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,867 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of MaxLinear worth $28,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 299.4% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 81,533 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.0% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 378.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 151,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,562,409.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,609 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXL opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.