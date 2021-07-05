Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 3,664 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

