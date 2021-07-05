SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $186.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.34 and a 52-week high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.