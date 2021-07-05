Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

FRT stock opened at $117.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

