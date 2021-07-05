$0.48 EPS Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,192,000 after buying an additional 281,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 121,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.65 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.