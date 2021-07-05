-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,511. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

