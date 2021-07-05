Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault Buys 4,000 Shares

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,811,245.20.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$3.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

