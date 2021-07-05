D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $5,948,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

