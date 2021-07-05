SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,156,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,631. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $86.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $96.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

