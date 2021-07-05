Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Luminex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Luminex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.77.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. Analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

