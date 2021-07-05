$2.99 EPS Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03. Adobe reported earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $593.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.96. The company has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1 year low of $416.29 and a 1 year high of $594.08.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

