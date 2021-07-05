Trexquant Investment LP Takes $241,000 Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 188,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,826. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

