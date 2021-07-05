9,842 Shares in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of BFST opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.