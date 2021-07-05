Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,454,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

NYSE ECOM opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $762.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.85. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.