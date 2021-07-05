Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWOU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STWOU opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

