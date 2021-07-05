Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $69.84 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,194,775.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

