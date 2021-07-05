Trexquant Investment LP Takes $224,000 Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of ARCT opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.27.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.