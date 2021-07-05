13,345 Shares in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Capstar Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

