Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,016 Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omeros by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $934.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,162 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, WBB Securities raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

