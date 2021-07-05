Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

BWXT stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $635,631 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

