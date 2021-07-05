5,182 Shares in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $17,974,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CURI opened at $14.62 on Monday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

CURI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

