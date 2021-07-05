Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 5:01 Acquisition were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

5:01 Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

