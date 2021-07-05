SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $17,425,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $677.95 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $467.55 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.38.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

