Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Decreases By 27.3%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,284.0 days.

TAGOF stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

