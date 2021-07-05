Short Interest in Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Declines By 26.9%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNIF stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.78%.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

