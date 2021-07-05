SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of HOG opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

