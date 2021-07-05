AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,902,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,472,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACLS opened at $39.51 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

