Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $349,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,785,000 after purchasing an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

