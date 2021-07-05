Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,159 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $33,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $13,802,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $269,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $45.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

