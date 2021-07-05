AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

