Barclays PLC Buys 463 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

NYSE:ATR opened at $140.41 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

