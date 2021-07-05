SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 123.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $2,589,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 220.03 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

