Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $98.13 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.