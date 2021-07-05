NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFYEF stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68. NFI Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $25.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.6979 dividend. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.