Analysts Set GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT at $4.25

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
GSKY opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
