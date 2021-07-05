Analysts Set GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT at $4.25

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

GSKY opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

