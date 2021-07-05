GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several brokerages have commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.69 on Monday. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 111,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in GreenSky by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

