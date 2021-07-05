Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,419 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

POST stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

