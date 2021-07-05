Citigroup Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 176.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,959 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Tellurian worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TELL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tellurian by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tellurian by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 967,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 535,177 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

