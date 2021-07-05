Barclays PLC Acquires 26,506 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

