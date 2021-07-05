Barclays PLC Acquires 162 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,869,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock opened at $112.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

