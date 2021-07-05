CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 90.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858,612 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

