Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 859,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.84. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

