Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Nathan’s Famous worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATH opened at $70.98 on Monday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $292.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

