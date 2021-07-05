G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter worth $3,665,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WILC opened at $22.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.63. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

